Genome Asia, a mega project promoted by a non-profit consortium, will study 100,000 people in Southeast Asia for the biological understanding of the population, which can be utilised for medical advances and precision medicine.

No data

Geneticist Sekar Kathiresan says the project is still in the planning stage.

The focus of the study is yet to be decided as not much data is available on the population’s genomic sequences.

Studies could be conducted to understand the risk factors of other diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, certain cancers that have a strong genetic linkage and diabetes.