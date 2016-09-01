A meeting on finding solutions to stray dog menace in the district will be held at the collectorate conference hall on Thursday.

Heads of all local government institutions in the district, corporation, district panchayat, municipalities, and block and grama panchayats will attend the meeting, which will commence at 2 p.m.

District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirullah will preside over the meeting.

Threat to motorists

Besides bites and threat of rabies, dogs are a potential threat to two-wheeler riders. A man had recently suffered serious injuries, including damage to his kidney in an accident involving stray dog in the city.