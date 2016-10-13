The employees at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, are waiting for their salaries for September though it was promised that online transfer of salaries would be made.

Employees still hopeful

Nearly 700 persons employed in various categories are hoping that the issues holding up the payment would be sorted out soon as most of them find their loan repayments and other bills pending since it is almost the middle of the following month. While medical college authorities state that the long bank holidays of Navarathri and Muharram are causing the delay, the employees believe the delay is not purely technical.

As per government instructions, all the employees have to link their bank accounts with the Aadhaar number.

Over 500 employees at the medical college have already provided the details, but the government is understood to be delaying the salary payment as some staffers are yet to comply with the directive.