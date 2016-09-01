Maudany and eight others acquitted in ISS meet case

PDP leader Abdul Nasir Maudany and eight others have been given the benefit of doubt

The additional sessions court Ernakulam on Wednesday acquitted eight persons, including Peoples Democratic Party leader Abdul Nasir Maudany and his father, in a case over the secret meeting of the erstwhile Islamic Sevak Sangh (ISS) at Mynagappally, Kollam, in 1992.

Delivering the judgment in a case 24 years after the Sasthamcotta police registered the case, additional sessions court judge K.M. Balachandran acquitted the eight granting benefit of doubt. The case pertains to a secret meeting of the ISS at Mr. Maudany’s residence at Mynagappally, days after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. Of the 16 accused in the case, eight are still absconding.

Trial in the case was held in Ernakulam after Mr. Maudany petitioned for the same. He and his father were also exempted from appearing for the trial in the case.

During the raid, the police had seized a country-made pistol, 1.4 kg of gunpowder, ammunition, metal detector and suspected extremist literature, including pamphlets of the ISS.

During the trail, the court examined seven witnesses, 18 material objects and 18 documents.

The police had submitted the charge sheet in the case at a magistrate court in Kollam in 1994.