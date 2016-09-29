The Kalady grama panchayat on Wednesday culled as many as 22 stray dogs and buried them on vacant land.

The mass killing was carried out by the panchayat with the support of the Stray Dog Eradication Group. It is learnt that the dogs were killed by a Varappuzha native, Ranjan, who has been assisting the group at various places. Jose Maveli, who heads the group, was not present when the mass culling was being carried out.

Panchayat officials said the decision to cull stray dogs was taken in the wake of petitions from the public, including students, as the animals were posing a threat to all, especially women and children. Students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit had also filed complaints against dog menace.

The Kalady police have registered a case against 17 members of the panchayat, including the president and vice-president, who gave the nod for the killing.

On September 19, the Chengamanad panchayat and Stray Dog Eradication Group had killed 24 stray dogs.