Authorities agree to allow BSc students to join BTech fourth year

The ongoing agitation by students of BSc (shipbuilding and repair) on the Kochi campus of the Indian Maritime University (IMU) was called off on Thursday, after the authorities assured them that those clearing the three-year course would be allowed to take the last two years of a still-to-be launched BTech course in naval architecture and shipbuilding.

“The agitation has been settled after we acceded to their reasonable demand. They had in fact wanted us to convert the existing BSc course into BTech which is legally untenable. But we have agreed to them that those clearing the BSc will be admitted straight to the fourth year of the BTech course. IMU’s Visakhapatnam campus already offers such a course, and we expect it to be begun at the Kochi centre as well,” Rajeeva Prakash, director of IMU Chennai campus who is holding additional charge of the Kochi campus, told The Hindu .

Rear Admiral (retd.) Prem Kumar Nair, director of the Kochi campus, had put in his papers amidst the 21-day agitation, on health grounds.

Reopens on Oct. 17

In the wake of the settlement of the issue, the campus will reopen after Dussehra on October 17.

The students, who had embarked on the strike when the new administrative-cum-academic building of the campus was opened on September 9, began to boycott the mess on Wednesday. Alongside, as many as 15 of the second and third year students of the course had also begun an indefinite hunger strike outside the main gate of the campus on the seaport-airport road between Kundannoor and Cochin Port.

Saransh Verma, one of the students on strike, said that while they got a verbal assurance on admission to a future BTech course.