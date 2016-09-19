The scenes of tourists frolicking at high speeds across the serene waters of Vembanad lake will soon be a thing of past, if the Maradu municipal authorities have their way.

The relentless conflict between the fisher folk on Valanthakkad island and speedboat operators has now flared up with the local body taking sides with the local community and planning a crackdown on the operators of recreational boats. “We have sent notices to the police stations at Panangad and Maradu seeking to confiscate all these boats as none of them have obtained permission from the municipality,” said Divya Anilkumar, chairperson, Maradu.

The Maradu municipality had earlier directed the tourist boat operators to apply for licence from the local body for operating these boats subject to certain conditions. However, none of the four companies responded to it within the stipulated time. According to Ms. Anilkumar, the decision to approach the police against the boat operators was taken unanimously during a municipal council meet recently.

The step followed widespread complaints that the boat operators were ruining the livelihood of many for the sake of providing enjoyment to a few.

“The criss-crossing of powerboats is posing a serious safety risk to the local fishermen community on Valanthakkad island, in addition to damaging their fishing gears. Further, the disposal of diesel and sewage from these boats have caused pollution of the lake, leading to depletion of fish stock,” Ms. Anilkumar said.

Notice to police

Confirming the receipt of a notice from the local body, Prajin Sasi, Sub Inspector of Police in Panagad, said the boat operators had obtained an order from the High Court of Kerala to stay the police’s proceedings for one month. “For the time being, we have made it sure that no tourist boats are darting near the island so as to avoid any confrontations with the local people. A verification of the boat operators, including their registration, driving licence and other details, will start after stay period,” he said.