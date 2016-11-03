Party yet to decide on resignation as councillors by suspended Congressmen

The District Congress Committee (DCC) decision to suspend two party members, who are also councillors of Maradu municipality, has thrown the civic body into a fresh turmoil.

DCC president V.J. Paulose suspended Antony Asanparambil, vice chairman of Maradu municipality, and Jison Peter, a councillor, after the city police arraigned them as accused in a case relating to the kidnapping of a Nettoor-based businessman.

When asked whether they would be ordered to step down as councillors, DCC secretary and councillor R.K. Suresh Babu said the party was yet to decide on the issue.

Municipal secretary Anilkumar said the suspended Congressmen would have to step down if asked by the party to avoid attracting anti-defection law since they had won on party ticket.

Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is clamouring for the resignation of the disgraced Congress councillors. The LDF had managed to displace UDF chairperson Ajitha Nandakumar and ensure the victory of independent councillor Divya Anilkumar with the support of Congress rebel Boban Nedumparambil after offering him the post of vice chairman.

He returned to the UDF fold after the LDF reneged on the promise. Though the LDF’s K.A. Devassy resigned as vice chairman Mr. Nedumparambil refused to budge.

The Congress was gearing up to dislodge Ms. Anilkumar once she completes six months in office this month by moving a no- confidence motion with the support of two party rebels. The new development has given the LDF an escape route.

It is unlikely for the LDF to have any truck with the disgraced Congress councillors even if they choose not to resign as any such association would be difficult to sell to the party cadre and the public.

Maradu municipality had been on shaky ground from day one after both the UDF and the LDF ended up with 15 councillors each in the 33-member house with the remaining three seats going to independents.

Deadlock

Municipal secretary Anilkumar says the suspended Congressmen will have to step down to avoid attracting anti-defection law