Source of propaganda videos seized from him to be verified

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the operation of an Islamic State-inspired module will carry out a forensic examination of the voice samples of Manseed, alias Omar Al-Hindi, the key accused in case, for verifying the source of propaganda videos recovered from the cell phones and personal computers of the accused.

Voice samples

The NIA Special Court in Kochi on Saturday granted a permission to sleuths to collect the voice samples of Manseed, which will then be sent for a forensic examination.

The step follows the recovery of several video footage propagating the IS ideology in Malayalam, Arabic and Hindi from one of the computers seized.

Crucial evidence

“If verified, it will become a crucial evidence in proving that the accused were engaged in creating propaganda video and audio clips to draw more persons towards waging war against the country,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the court here on Saturday remanded Subahani Haja Moideen, the 11th accused in the case, till November 2.

Similarly, the court also granted permission for the sleuths to handcuff him and cover his face while being transported to jail.

Medical test

Later in the day, Moideen was taken for a medical examination at the Government Medical College in Alappuzha.

Official sources said that the examination was aimed at verifying whether Moideen had suffered any injuries while performing security duties for the global terror outfit in Mosul, Iraq.

The National Investigation Agency had earlier found that Moideen had undergone a detailed course in Shariya followed by combat training under the IS.