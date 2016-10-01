The police on Friday arrested a 55-year-old man on the charge of murdering his brother following a dispute over ancestral property at Chullikkal near Fort Kochi. The accused was identified as Babu a.k.a Vincent. The police said he had a fairly old property dispute with his brother Milton. While he wanted to partition the property, Milton was against it.

On September 12, they had a fracas over the matter, following which he allegedly stabbed Milton with a knife. The body remained there for eight days, and neighbours learnt about the incident after stench from the decomposed corpse filled the air.