In a gruesome incident, a 37-year-old man allegedly killed his six-year-old son and buried the body in an abandoned pond near Kodanad.

According to the police, Babu, 37, of Vellaplavil Veetil, Meembara, and Vasudev, his son, went missing a couple of days ago. The Kodanad police on Sunday began a search on a complaint filed by his wife Rajimol.

Babu surrendered before the police on Tuesday morning. “He walked into the police station around 6 a.m. and confessed to strangling his son to death. Based on the statement, we recorded his arrest,” the police said.

According to Babu, he decided to kill his son and commit suicide because of severe financial crisis. He killed his son on the night of September 9 when his wife, an employee with a private hospital, went for work, and buried the body in an unused pond, around 150 metres away from their home.

Soon after the murder, Babu tried to end his life but failed, and left the place. He went to several places, including Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Later, he decided to surrender before the police.