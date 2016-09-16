Aluva police have arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of raping a woman after promising to marry her.

The accused, K.M. Manaf of Keezhmad, also duped the woman of gold jewellery and money by threatening to post nude images and videos of her on the social media.

The incident took place in April when Manaf had called the woman to Aluva on the pretext of discussing marriage.

He, however, raped the woman and later threatened her that photos and videos of the same would be shared on social media platforms.

The accused swindled Rs.15,000 apart from gold ornaments from her.

He was produced before court and remanded.