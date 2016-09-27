The Fort Kochi police on Monday arrested a Jammu and Kashmir native on charge of attempting to molest a tourist from Britain.

The arrested has been identified as Javid Ahamed (27), a native of Srinagar, an employee of a handicraft shop here.

The accused had allegedly attempted to kiss the woman, grabbing her inside the shop.

The complainant, an 18-year-old student, was a member of a group of British tourists who have been staying at Fort Kochi for about a month.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday when the foreigner visited the shop to pay for a purchase she had made earlier.

Though the alleged incident happened on Sunday, the woman filed the complaint on Monday. The accused was picked up from the shop on Monday afternoon.

Ahamed has been booked under Section 354 of IPC for assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. He will be produced in court on Tuesday.

