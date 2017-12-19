Man gets life term for raping minor daughter

more-in

The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court (cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children) has awarded life imprisonment to a 44-year-old man who raped his eight-year-old daughter. The court imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on him.

Pronouncing the verdict, the court also sentenced the man, a native of Kuttampuzha near Kothamangalam, to five years and three months of imprisonment for threatening the life of the minor victim. The sentences shall run concurrently.

Rehabilitation

Highlighting the need to rehabilitate the victim, the court directed that the fine amount to be realised from the convict should be given to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The court found the man guilty of abusing the minor on several occasions between June 2010 and September 2014. The convict, who had worked as a coconut tree climber and mahout, had carried out the abuse by threatening to kill the girl.

The abuse came to light when the victim revealed the ordeal to her physical education teacher in school.

The police had registered seven cases against the man on charges of abusing both his daughters. During the trial, the court acquitted him in four cases, citing lack of evidence.