A 61-year-old man was found dead at Karanakkodam here on Tuesday a week after he had gone missing. The deceased has been identified as Balakrishna Kammath. The body, found in a decomposed state, was lying inside the drainage and went unnoticed until a foul smell was experienced. The police had earlier registered a case after Kammath went missing from August 24, based on a complaint filed by his son. Preliminary examinations showed that the man died of a cardiac arrest. The body was handed over to the relatives after the autopsy.

