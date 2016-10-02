The Mulanthuruthy police arrested a 38-year-old man on the charge of crushing his father to death with a stone.

The accused was identified as Shibu, a native of Edakkattuvayal. The incident took place around 7.30 p.m. on Friday after Shibu picked an argument with his 72-year-old father, Thankappan.

“Trouble began when Shibu approached Thankappan for money. The argument escalated into physical confrontation when Thankappan refused to give money. In a fit of rage, Shibu pushed Thankappan to the ground and hit him on his head with a granite stone,” police said.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody.