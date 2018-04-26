LuLu set to launch ₹1,800-cr project

more-in

The UAE-based LuLu Group International has announced the launch of its ₹1,800-crore LuLu Bolgatty International Convention Centre and Grand Hyatt in Kochi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project on April 28. Union Minister for Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari along with other Central and State Ministers and foreign dignitaries are also expected to attend the function.

According to group chairman and managing director M.A. Yusuff Ali, the two projects are part of the group’s ₹13,000-crore expansion plan in India in the retail, hospitality and food processing sectors. The other projects are a shopping mall in Lucknow, hotel, convention centre and mall in Visakhapatnam, shopping mall in Hyderabad and food processing centres in Telangana. The hotel and convention centre at Bolghatty will be managed by Hyatt Hotels and Resorts.

The convention centre has three helipads and parking capacity for more than 1500 cars. “This is my dream project in Kerala and I am sure this will go a long way in making Kochi and Kerala the tourist and MICE hub of India,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.