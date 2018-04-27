Lodge criminal case against SI, says panel

more-in

The State Minorities Commission on Thursday ordered lodging of criminal case against a sub inspector of police, besides directing him to cough up ₹22,000 as compensation for “unnecessarily taking a Plus Two student into custody and beating him up at the police station.”

Hearing a complaint filed by the victim’s father at its sitting at the Aluva Guest House, the commission asked the District Police Chief (Kochi City) to lodge charges under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Violation of Child Rights Act against then Fort Kochi sub inspector Antony Joseph Netto.

Happened last year

The incident happened on July 6 when a police team was patrolling Fort Kochi. They asked a group of students who had gathered on the roadside to get dispersed even as the victim sought to resist the instructions. According to the case, the irate officer slapped the boy on his face and assaulted him later at the police station. he had to undergo treatment for eight days at a local hospital following the incident.

Though the accused officer was shifted to the Maradu South police station, he was booked with relatively minor charges, prompting the boy’s father to approach the commission. Further, a direction was issued to the Home Secretary to initiate disciplinary action against the officer .

Meanwhile, Minorities Commission Chairman P.K. Haneefa lodged a suo moto case against 50 activists who had blocked vehicles and verbally abused commuters while enforcing a hartal at Varappuzha. The action followed a complaint to this effect by Shafi, a native of Kunnukara.

According to the complaint, the activists blocked a vehicle and showered verbal abuse on its occupants despite passengers pleading that they were taking a sick baby to hospital.