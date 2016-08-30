Local bodies should generate revenue equalling the revenue collected by the State government from districts, P.T. Thomas, MLA, has said. He added that Ernakulam district contributed the most to the State exchequer. He was speaking at the release of the district panchayat’s annual plan document here on Monday.

He said the Tamil Nadu model of town and panchayat plan funding should be followed in Kerala, and that the Central and State governments should set aside funds for the purpose. The money should be utilised for the development of small towns, which are moving towards becoming larger urban areas, he added.

The MLA also stressed the need for developing and linking various tourism centres in the district.

It was suggested that the Neryamangalam district panchayat farm be developed and utilised fully to meet the agricultural requirements of the district. Mr. Thomas said more money should be set aside for health activities for youth. “Yoga,” he said, “should not be seen as a religious symbol, and it should be used to promote good health.”

River protection

The tendency of people to dump waste in water bodies should be curbed, he said, while calling for the protection of major river systems like the Periyar. The local government bodies should take the lead in saving and protecting rivers, he added.

District panchayat president Asha Sanal presided. She said the development plans for the district would be implemented in a time-bound manner.