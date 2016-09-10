Helmetless riders to be spared of punishment if they join MVD campaign.

Wearing helmet is the best possible option for two-wheeler riders for longer life and to avoid the long arm of the Motor Vehicle Department, which is out to enforce the helmet rule with renewed vigour.

If they happen to ride without helmet and get captured in the photograph-driven helmet enforcement drive of the department’s revived Third Eye campaign, they may have an option to sweeten up the punishment a wee bit.

It is a given that those served with notice by the department for helmet-less ride will have to undergo a counselling session, which is mandatory. But then, the department offers them the option to sugar-coat the fine component and even the suspension of driving licence.

As things stand, offenders could be charged Rs.100 for not wearing helmet and another Rs.500 for wilfully disobeying the order of a lawful authority. There is also an option in accordance with the apex court direction to suspend licence.

Offenders will be spared of all these and let free with a nominal fine if they agree to become participants of the Third Eye campaign and provide photographic evidence of 10 similar offences!

Third Eye, which was pioneered by the MVD and was hailed by no less than K.S. Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee on Road Safety, has been revived across Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode districts. The second phase of the month-long campaign aims at complete implementation of the helmet rule. MVD officials at the Ernakulam Regional Transport Office and five sub RTOs under its limits, along with three mobile enforcement squads, have been prowling roads in the district as part of the campaign. So far, notices have been issued to more than 700 offenders on the basis of photographs taken as part of the campaign.

An event to create awareness about the need to wear helmet was organised at the Vyttila Mobility Hub by the MVD under the Third Eye campaign on Friday. It started off with a flash mob by students of Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering & Technology, Kalady. Students of School of Communication and Management Studies, Kalamassery, conducted an awareness session complete with a live demo for the travelling public.