Strike impact:The Mattancherry Bazaar wears a deserted look during the dawn-to-dusk hartal organised by the BJP on Thursday.— Photo: H. Vibhu

Travelling public hit hard; hartal supporters stop team bus of Kerala Blasters

The Statewide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the BJP on Thursday threw normal life out of gear in the district, as almost all shops and business establishments and educational institutions remain closed while wafer thin attendance was the norm in majority of offices.

The travelling public met with even stiffer hardship, as the KSRTC did not operate even a single service after the hartal begun at 6 a.m. even as the last four services were operated to Thiruvananthapuram, Kambam Medu, and Kovilur between 12.45 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Usually, the KSRTC operates local services in the city and suburbs on hartal days. Services resumed only after 6 p.m. Majority of hotels and restaurants also remained closed much to the anguish of the people on the move.

Hartal supporters blocked the road at Vytilla junction and forcibly stopped a service being operated by Say No to Hartal, a volunteer group that helps stranded passengers at railway and bus stations. “Our service was also stopped at Kacherippady. We deployed 18 cars and transported over 500 passengers to hospitals and various locations in the city and suburbs,” said Raju P. Nair, general convener of the group.

Players stopped

The team bus of the Indian Super League franchise Kerala Blasters was also stopped by hartal supporters at Thripunithura while the team was returning to a hotel after practice.

At the civil station at Kakkanad, around 48 offices functioned, and most of them were closed around noon, as staff chose to return by then. Attendance at the collectorate was logged at around 40 per cent. Just over 50 per cent of the workforce reported for duty at Infopark with conveyance arranged with police convoy from Palarivattom around 7.30 a.m. The staff of some companies, including BPOs, entered the office premises before 6 a.m. Several companies gave their employees the option to work from home.

Operations at the Cochin International Airport Limited remained unaffected. The airport company had deployed two vans to drop arriving passengers at Aluva and Angamaly railway stations.

Attendance at the Cochin Port Trust and FACT was logged at 62 per cent and 73 per cent respectively, . while attendance at Kochi Refineries was near normal though there was a nominal drop in workforce at its Integrated Refinery Expansion Project site. Truck movement to and from the refinery was affected.

Vengoor Youth, a voluntary group of youngsters, distributed over 100 food packets to people stranded at Angamaly town, railway station, bus stand, and the government hospital.