Land survey team stopped by employees

Members of Save FACT Action Committee stop two teams from carrying out land survey work on Monday. | Photo Credit: Spl

Members of Save FACT Action Committee, a combine of trade unions at Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, stopped two teams, which arrived at the company’s Ambalamedu campus on Monday to carry out land surveys.

A statement issued by the action committee claimed that the land was being surveyed for the Kerala government to take over 600 acres and the Union government to take over 170 acres for Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

“The move to sell FACT land is being done without ensuring a safer future for the fertilizer company,” said the action committee. The employees under the aegis of the action committee also held a protest meeting at the Cochin division of FACT.

The survey team appointed by the FACT management under the direction of the Union government arrived near the sewage plant at 9.45 a.m. The team appointed by the Ernakulam District Collector arrived near the Brahmapuram gate.

The employees’ combine said the land might be sold below the prevailing market price even as the revival package for FACT had not been implemented and it was burdened with financial liabilities.