The functioning of the telestroke clinic that was started in the District General Hospital with much fanfare last year has come to an abrupt end.

Because of the government’s failure in supplying medicines, the clinic, during the the past three months, had to send back at least two patients who would have benefited if medicines were available.

The tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), provided free of cost to the patients, was supplied by the government when the stroke clinic was started. The tPA works by dissolving the clot and improving the blood flow to the part of the brain deprived of the flow.

Five vials were provided and were expected to be replenished. When the five vials got exhausted three more were provided from Kannur hospital where the medicine was not utilised. However, further requests for the medicine went in vain.

A vial of the medicine costs Rs.45,000 and it was bought by the Kerala State Medical Services Corporation as part of starting telestroke clinics in association with public or private institutions where stroke medicine experts were available.

The stroke clinics were part of the measures for treatment of non-communicable diseases, which were found to be increasing as per the data collected by the NCD clinics over the past four years.

The General Hospital, where facilities for telestroke clinic were set up with technical support from the stroke medicine department of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, had been functioning well. However, for want of medicines the initiative for providing treatment to the poor on par with other private hospitals came to an abrupt end.

Many doctors in the peripheral government institutions had also been trained in identifying stroke victims and directing them to the General Hospital for treatment.