The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has come out with a slew of incentivised schemes as part of a drive to facilitate customers to clear dues. There will be one-time settlement facility for defaulting non-domestic, industrial consumers while domestic consumers with more than normal consumption caused by leakage in the line will get a 50 per cent concession in the bill.

The one-time settlement scheme envisages calculation of fine on dues at the rate of 14.5 per cent annually instead of slapping a monthly fine of two per cent over the dues. Domestic consumers who have recorded an average consumption of 50 kilo litres will get a 50 per cent concession on bills above the average. The concessions can only be availed of once. Applications for the same should be submitted to the assistant executive engineer.

In a communication, the executive engineer said that some 1,500 connections had been revoked over the past six months for non-payment of bills and for not replacing faulty meters.