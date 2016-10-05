Many believe Jayakrishnan, a student, ended his life because of depression

Stress was palpable on the campus of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), Kochi, as the news of a student ending his life descended on the varsity on Monday.

Emotions ran high in the hushed conversations on the campus, corridors of the college hostel and canteen on Tuesday too. Many students and teachers flagged the death of G. Jayakrishnan, an MTech (Coastal and Harbour Engineering) student, to the high level of stress and depression that a few students of the campus were undergoing.

Last week, two students turned restive on the eve of exams on the campus presenting anxious moments to the students and teachers. It was after much persuasion that the teachers and hostel warden succeeded in bringing down one of them, who climbed on the terrace of the hostel building and pelted stones. According to a member of the teaching faculty, the three incidents, though disconnected ones, should be read as indicators of the stress levels among students. It may be the personal and psychological issues that might have driven the students to such extreme steps. There should be an emotional and psychological support system for the students, who may face such personal crisis, the faculty member said.

A.S. Vishnu, a student leader, felt the need for a support system to aid the students who may experience emotional duress during examinations. Delayed payment of scholarships for students from socially and economically weaker sections and lack of sports and adequate recreational facilities add to their woes, he said.

Responding to the developments, A. Ramachandaran, Vice Chancellor, said a counselling facility would be introduced with the support of the National Service Scheme unit. The wardens of the hostels too would be part of the scheme as they closely interact with students.

Though the recent incidents had nothing to do with the campus atmosphere, the university would introduce a support system. If required, medical experts too would be roped in for helping the students, Dr. Ramachandran said. Mentors were assigned to batches of students at the beginning of the current academic year to personally support them, he said.

V.M. Victor George, registrar of the university, said no instances of increased stress levels among the students had come to the notice. The university had assigned one teacher each to 10 students as mentor for supporting them, he said.

