KUFOS students take to odd jobs to pay fee

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) is meeting its non-plan expenditure from the hefty fees collected from students at a time when the political debate over reducing the fee for medical students is raging in the State.

For M.Sc. programmes, the government-supported university charged around four times the fee levied by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) for similar courses. For doctoral research, it’s seven times higher than that of Cusat. M.Tech. programmes are twice as expensive here. There are over 200 students pursuing their postgraduate programmes here.

Unable to meet the educational expenses, a large number of students from poor families are forced to bunk classes to take up menial jobs. Muhammad Iqbal of M.Sc. (Microbiology) is one such student, whose father makes a living by running a wayside tea stall at Thrissur.

On occasions, Mr. Iqbal earns around Rs.300 a day serving food at marriage feasts and doubles up as a volunteer at public functions.

During the final semester, a student will have to raise around Rs.70,000 including the semester fee, which is tough proposition for poor students, he said.

Adil Roshan, pursuing his M.Sc. (Food Science) programme, joins Mr. Iqbal when there is a job call. He too joins the team to serve food at private functions.

It’s one of their college-mates who routes the calls for jobs to them.

Another student used to work as a salesman at a supermarket to earn his fee. Yet another one used to distribute bit notices at a roadside church near Kaloor during morning hours and later in the day, took up other petty jobs. Some others, who preferred not to be named, said they took up odd jobs to meet the living expenses.

Most of the poor students would miss the last date for paying the semester fee. Some others raise money from private money lenders.

The campus had also witnessed student agitations demanding the reduction of fee and to bring it on a par with other universities.

P.P. Adarsh, chairman of the students’ union, said the issue of exorbitant fee was brought to the notice of the university authorities a couple of times, though to no use. The university lacks lab facilities and permanent faculty members. It charges Rs.2,000 as supplementary fee for every subject the student fails to clear, making the life tough for the ones who come from difficult situations, he said.

