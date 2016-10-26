A two-day management festival, Waves 2k16, organised by the School of Management and Entrepreneurship of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, will get under way on Thursday. Students of management, arts, science and engineering courses may participate. Competitions for best manager, business quiz, marketing game, HR game, and finance games will be organised in the management category. In the non-management category, treasure hunt, spot photography, spot dance and group dance competitions will be held. For details, contact 89431 57815 and 90729 64505, says a communication issued by the organisers.

