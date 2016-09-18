Kudumbasree to the rescue

To submit list of volunteers to be trained in dog-catching

The district Kudumbasree Mission has been asked to submit a list of volunteers interested in undergoing training in dog-catching in all 82 panchayats in the district.

The move comes in the wake of a decision taken to resolve the shortage of dogcatchers faced by local bodies by training interested volunteers through Kudumbasree. The Department of Panchayats is expecting the list shortly.

Meet this model dogcatcher

Pushpa P.R., a woman dogcatcher in Kunnukara panchayat, has emerged as a model of sorts. She volunteered for the task out of her love for animals and was given a month-long training by the veterinary surgeon at the panchayat.

“Initially, nets were used to trap dogs. But later it was replaced by cages as the nets were constantly bitten to pieces by the trapped dogs,” said Ms. Pushpa, who drives autorickshaw and women-only SheTaxi for livelihood.

She sets the cage and leaves her number with those in the neighbourhood to alert her once a dog is trapped. She feeds the dog and then takes it to the veterinary hospital in a hired cargo autorickshaw.

“When nets were used it was easy to release them into the shelter at the hospital. With the cage, it’s a bit tough and violent dogs are tranquillized inside the cage itself before being released,” Ms. Pushpa said. Her work is complete only after the sterilised dogs are released at the places from where they were trapped.

Though the panchayat had promised her Rs.500 for each dog trapped, she is yet to receive any payment. But the love for animals keeps her going.