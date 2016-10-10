Corpn. in talks with group to train its members to make eco-friendly bags

Kudumbasree units may soon deliver eco-friendly bags to replace plastic carry bags in all the divisions of the Kochi Corporation.

The civic authorities have initiated a discussion with the Kudumbasree Mission to train its members to produce the bags and to make them available to city residents.

The initiative comes as part of the campaign of the local body to do away with plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns. The scarcity of viable alternatives to replace plastic bags is the biggest challenge before the civic authorities. The growing heaps of plastic refuse and the absence of an effective management system have left authorities puzzled.

The corporation had banned the use of plastic bags of thickness less than 50 microns from October 1. It had also announced that plastic and paper cups would not be used in its offices as part of implementation of the green protocol.

According to health standing committee chairperson V.K. Minimol, some Kudumbasree units are into making cloth bags. More units will have to be trained and the possibility of making bags using environment-friendly materials such as jute explored.

Students of a city college have offered to take out extensive campaigns in the city to create awareness on the hazards of plastic and the need to switch over to eco-friendly materials.

“The city needs to undertake such campaigns to tackle the issue,” Ms. Minimol said.

Traders warned

Squads of Health officials of the corporation have issued warning to traders who are found providing carry bags in the banned category to customers. “The officials have covered almost all the shops in the city,” she said.

Initially, the traders were warned and asked not to use banned carry bags. “But, from November 1 onwards, the civil body will switch to enforcement mode and those found using banned bags will be penalised,” Ms. Minimol said.

The quantum of punishment would depend on the quantity of banned products and the fine would be between Rs.500 and Rs.10,000, she added.

MESSAGE IN A BAG

Civic body on a campaign to do away with plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns

Scarcity of viable alternatives is the biggest challenge before authorities