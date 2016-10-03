To train transgenders to enable them get identity cards and jobs

The district unit of the Kudumbasree Mission has joined hands with the City Police to train transgenders to enable them get identity cards and jobs.

An official of the Mission said jobs, identity cards and shelter were key problems that haunted the group.

A survey was taken up by the Kudumbasree recently with the help of the City Police. A list of 35 transgenders within Kochi city area has been prepared. “They will be trained through an orientation programme, which is expected to begin later this month,” said the official.

Clashes with police

The initiative has come in the wake of incidents of confrontation between the community of transgenders and the police.

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited had also promised to provide jobs in housekeeping and customer-care sections to transgenders in the city.