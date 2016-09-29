The Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) witnessed around 25,000 business meetings on the opening day on Wednesday. It also recorded registration of 1,380 foreign and Indian delegates, said a release here.

The ninth edition of the event is held at Samudrika and Sagara Convention Centre.

“The response has been overwhelming. This may be due to the fact that both buyers and sellers were accommodated on the same premises, facilitating meetings,” the release said, quoting Abraham George, president, KTM Society.

KTM has 265 stalls featuring an array of products.