Russian crew expected to conduct trials in a month

Trial run of India’s first high-speed hydrofoil ferry service connecting Kochi and Kozhikode is set to begin in a month.

“We have decided to conduct multiple trials in the corridor in November, piloted by a captain and chief engineer from Russia. The Indian crew will take over from them for regular operations by the year-end,” said P.I. Sheik Pareeth, Director of Ports, here on Tuesday.

“Two Athens-registered vessels, each costing approximately Rs.50 crore, were shipped to Kochi in July and were berthed at the Ernakulam wharf. They have been registered with the Indian Registry of Shipping (IRS) under the Indian flag after a detailed survey. A few communication systems have to be fitted in the vessel and a few formalities with Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) are pending,” Mr. Pareeth said. Efforts are being made to zero in on the berthing place in Marine Drive. “We have identified the boat jetty of the KSINC [Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation] near the High Court and another jetty near Kerala Fine Arts Hall, which are accessible to people. Their depth has to be ascertained since the hydrofoil ferry cannot call at shallow places. Another option is a suitable jetty in Wellington Island,” he said.

Another possibility is to install a floating jetty in Marine Drive through which commuters can access the vessel.

Time and fare

It can carry up to 130 people and is expected to cover the Kochi-Kozhikode distance in three-and-a-half hours. The fare is most likely to be Rs.1,000 per head, since the State government has promised to provide subsidy to the tune of Re.1 per person per kilometre.

The twin-engine, sea-worthy vessels are owned by the Dubai-based Safe Boat Trips, owned by non-resident Keralites. The Ports Department had inked a memorandum of understanding with the firm. The initial plan was to launch the service during Onam.

A National Transportation Planning and Research Centre study has found that the service is feasible.

