Metro trial run

The trial run of Kochi Metro in the stretch between Muttom and Palarivattom will be held this month. The electrification of metro track up to Palarivattom has been completed facilitating the trial run up to there.Till now trial run had been held from Muttom up to Edappally. Unlike the previous two trial runs, the latest one would be held at increased speeds. The first trial run in the Muttom-Kalamassery corridor was held on February 27 followed by five return trips as part of another trial run along the 6.5-km Muttom-Edappally corridor.