Catholics in and around Kochi joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta by Pope Francis in Rome on Sunday.

The celebrations in the city, which included concelebrated Masses, exhibition of photographs on the life and mission of Mother Teresa and singing of thanksgiving hymns, started in tandem with the ceremonies in Rome that started around 2.30 p.m.

Forty-nine children, dressed in the iconic white saris with blue borders of Mother Teresa were present at the Sunday Mass organised at the Sacred Heart Parish Church in Kumbalanghi. The children also visited several neighbouring churches to spread the message of the Mother.

The ceremonies at the Vallarpadam Marian pilgrim centre began at the same time as the ceremonies in Rome. Singing of thanksgiving hymns marked the occasion. The archdiocese will also organise a meeting to commemorate the canonisation on September 10. The programme will be organised at the St. Francis Assisi Cathedral from 6.30 p.m., says a press release here.

Hundreds of people visited ‘Mother Theresiam – 2016’, an exhibition at the parish hall of St. George Basilica, Angamaly, conducted by the Cherupushpa Mission League Association of the Basilica. The exhibition brings out the true nature of the Mother’s vision and mission. Her angelic grace and deep penetrating gaze left people touched.

A number of articles used by the Mother, including some of the letters she wrote to her sisters at the Missionaries of Charity, are on show.