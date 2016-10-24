The out-patient wing of the Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, to open on November 1, is likely to start on the e-Health platform. Special Officer for the Cancer Centre K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla, who is also the District Collector, told The Hindu that he was working towards implementing the e-Health platform with online registration from day one.

If it begins on such a platform, the cancer centre will be the first institute in the State to get on to e-Health.

The government had initiated the e-Health programme in a pilot project in Puthenthope block in Thiruvananthapuram where five primary health centres are in the process of getting on to the e-Health platform.

e-Health is expected to make public healthcare delivery system efficient by creating electronic medical records of individuals.

The process, when complete, will make available to the government a massive amount of data on people’s health and health determinants.

With regard to the cancer centre, all arrangements for opening the out-patient department are being readied, according to Mr. Safirulla. Infrastructure and most equipments were set up before the Assembly elections. “Setting up of some other equipment, such as oxygen supply, and stocking medicines will be over by this week,” he said.

All interviews, except those for the post of a director, have been conducted and the rank list has been sent to the government for sending appointment letters.

The out-patient wing of the cancer centre had been missing the date set for opening for more than a year now. The cancer centre is expected to provide comprehensive treatment facility for the people in central Kerala. Work on phase two of the cancer centre is expected to begin once phase one is formally opened.