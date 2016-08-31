The Cochin International Airport has been selected as the Best Non-Metro Airport by the Air Passengers Association of India as part of its silver jubilee celebrations, said a press release here. Mumbai has been selected as the best metro airport. The Kochi airport won the award from the July-August surveys among air passengers in the country.
