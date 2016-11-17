Priyanandan S. Tharanilam (second from right), who emerged winner in the Knowledge Card series organised by The Hindu in School , with Surya Deepak of Crossword (second from left); Suresh M. Velayudhan (right), Principal of S.N. Public School, Poothotta; and P. G. Ramachandran, Vice Principal.

Priyanandan S. Tharanilam, Sree Narayana Public School, Poothotta, won the first prize in the Knowledge Card series organised by The Hindu In School in association with Crossword.

Athira P.V. from NSS Higher Secondary School, Tripunithura, emerged the first runner-up and Sam Sony from Mar Thoma Public School, Kakkanad, emerged the second runner-up.

Apart from the first three positions, 200 children were awarded consolation prizes. The prize for the winner was given away at Sree Narayana Public School, Poothotta, by Surya Deepak of Crossword in the presence of Suresh M. Velayudhan, Principal and P.G. Ramachandran, Vice Principal of the school.

The students of the school, who won consolation prizes, were also given prizes on the occasion. The Knowledge Card series event was held in October for schools subscribing to The Hindu In School in Kochi.

The prizes of other winners will be handed over to their schools shortly.