The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Thursday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology (RSET) to promote technical and research collaboration.

The MoU was signed by RSET director Fr. Jose Alex and KMRL Director (Systems) Praveen Goyal.

First joint project

The first collaborative project of the two organisations has been titled ‘Big Data Analytical Framework for an IT-enabled Seamless Transport System’.

Following the inking of the MoU, KMRL Additional General Manager (Finance & IT) Arun Kumar A.S. gave a presentation on ‘The Big Picture of Smart City and Transport Solutions’.

A new phase

The agreement marks a new phase wherein the KMRL will work with institutions like RSET whose youthful ideation will help in the generation of concepts for various projects, a press release said.

RSET principal Unnikrishnan A.; KMRL Urban Transport Additional General Manager Hari G.P.; Sangeeth Mohan, Manager, IT, KMRL; Marion Hoyez, overseas consultant from France; Smart City representative Preetha Mathews, and Infopark representatives Arun and Sreejith Chandran were present.