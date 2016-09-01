Feeders to cater for 9.95 lakh people, accounting for 45 % of Greater Kochi population.

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) proposes to deploy mini vans, midibuses, and mini buses initially to operate the metro feeder services. It also plans to add hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and battery-powered electric vehicles during the later stages of fleet expansion.

Initially, six mini vans (7-seater), 12 mini buses (16-seater), and 22 midibuses (32-seater) will be deployed. The idea is to increase the fleet to 180 (29 mini vans, 51 mini buses, and 100 midibuses) by 2026, including 17 spare vehicles.

The proposal to introduce hybrid and battery-operated vehicles is in tune with the KMRL’s larger goal of reducing carbon emissions through sustainable public transport.

The feeder services are estimated to cater for 9.95 lakh passengers, accounting for 45 per cent of the total population in the Greater Kochi area. There will be feeder stops every 300 metres, with a dwell time of 30 seconds at a stop. The vehicles will wait for five to 7.50 minutes at stations, while the trip frequencies will vary between peak and non-peak hours calculated on the basis of dividing passenger capacity by maximum passenger an hour per direction.