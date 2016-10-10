The government-owned consultancy KITCO’s plans to expand its activities across India has received a fillip with the company bagging project works from leading public sector institutions including the Airports Authority of India, HPCL, BPCL, Inland Waterways Authority of India and Indian Maritime University.

Cyriac Davies, managing director of the Kochi-based company, said that the consultancy was fast progressing with pan-India expansion plans, thanks to a large number of assignments from public sector organisations. This is in continuation of KITCO’s good show last year during which consultancy projects were worth Rs. 2,500 crore, he said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The company has been appointed as engineering and procurement management consultant by HPCL for refurbishing the tank farm and pipe-lines at Butcher Island in Mumbai. KITCO has a dedicated team for the project as it requires a high level of precision due to the hazardous nature of the medium. HPCL has also entrusted KITCO with the task of preparing a detailed feasibility report for the bunkering facilities of Vasco terminal at Marmugao Port. The project includes a comprehensive study of jetty details, pipe line routing survey and establishing furnace oil handling facilities.

The company has bagged a contract from BPCL to develop an engineering solution for a fully automated bitumen handling facility.

The Inland Water Authority of India has appointed KITCO to provide consultancy services for the water taxi project on the Yamuna river in Delhi. The project is part of the IWAI’s plans to develop navigational and terminal facilities as well as allied infrastructure.

The Indian Maritime University’s contract is for preparing a detailed project report for its proposed campus in Jaigarh in Maharashtra.

KITCO has been commissioned to provide design and consultancy for infrastructure facilities for the Aero Engine Research and Development complex for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru. For AAI, KITCO will prepare a detailed project report for two new airports in Meerut and Faizabad.

Discussions are also in progress with ONGC Petro Additions, Dahej and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Mr. Davies said.

HPCL appoints

KITCO as engineering and procurement management consultant