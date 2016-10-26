Cities » Kochi

KOCHI, October 26, 2016
Updated: October 26, 2016 07:33 IST

Kerala steps up bird flu surveillance

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

As the fear of an avian influenza (bird flu) outbreak grips the State, forest officials have fanned out to different parts of the State looking for ominous signs of infection.

Surveillance has been stepped up in different bird locations with focus on waterbodies. The influx of migratory birds to the State has contributed to the worries of conservationists and wildlife managers even though the source of infection has not been confirmed.

Birders and field staff of the Forest Department have been asked to look for “sick birds with drooping wings, flapped feathers, isolated from the group, and those which are refusing to feed.” Besides migratory birds, domestic birds showing signs of disease will also have to be observed.

International experts have cautioned that long-distance migratory birds can play a major role in the global spread of avian influenza viruses.

Field officials have been instructed not to handle birds with bare hands. They have been directed to use surgical masks while handling birds.

A circular issued by the Forest Department indicates that infected birds may show signs of loss of appetite. They could have edema and swelling of head and eyelids. The infected ones may have blood-tinged discharge from its nostrils and may show signs of respiratory distress, according to an alert issued by the Wildlife Warden, Idukki. Meanwhile, a team from the Bird Monitoring Cell, based at the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, Thattekad, began inspecting the wetland sites of the State.

No signs of any infected birds could be detected during the survey conducted at the Kadamakkudi wetlands, said R. Sugathan, ornithologist who is coordinating the bird monitoring programme.

During the day, 63 species of birds, including 21 international long-distance migrants, were observed. The species included Sandpipers, Stints, Teels, and Egrets. The team covered 22 natural habitats and three duck farms in the region and collected 36 samples, including blood and bird dropping.

On the incidents of avian flu reported in Alappuzha, the researchers said no evidence to prove that the infection was caused by migratory birds was available so far. Moreover, no incidents of outbreak of bird flu in the home countries of the international migrant species have been reported. The causative factor needed to be probed thoroughly, an ornithologist said.

More In: Kochi | Kerala | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Kerala

Bird flu detected in Alappuzha

Now, sanitary pads too go organic

Kerala for law to ensure funds reach tribes

Kerala steps up bird flu surveillance

CM abstaining from peace moves: Sudheeran

Sea hartal against pair trawling along Kerala coast today

JV to prepare food for Annadanam at Pampa

Seminar on Western Ghats in Kollam

Chief Minister to launch Harita Keralam at Aranmula

Thiruvananthapuram

MCH to have online OP registration

Odisha group: firms told to approach court

Isaac puts Kerala Water Authority on notice

Card data correction deadline extended

Kerala for law to ensure funds reach tribes

Kozhikode

Amrut projects get delayed for want of a consultant

Smart City: glimmer of hope for Kozhikode

New rationing scheme facing hurdles

Sea hartal against pair trawling along Kerala coast today

IRCTC group tours from Kochi

Regaining the lost glory of a Sanskrit school

Waste-to-energy plant to be ready in 2018

Dispute over unloading of cars at port resolved

Abandoned ferries add to berth pangs at boat jetty

UID numbers for gun licensees

Sri Lankan naval vessels call at Kochi

Workshop to provide overview of GST

Mock security drill tests preparedness of agencies

Lorry strike hits fuel supply; talks in capital today



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kochi

High Court stays age bar for LLB courses

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the State government order introducing age bar for admission to LLB courses in law colleges by amend... »