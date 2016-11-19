Canadian and American companies emphasise ‘ease of doing business’ in choosing investment destinations and Kerala has to improve its standing on this count.

This was one of the topics that came up during a panel discussion attended by Jennifer Daubeny, Consul General of Canada, Bengaluru, and John Fleming, Principal Commercial Officer, Consulate General of USA, Chennai, at TiECON Kerala 2016, which got under way here on Friday.

Ms. Daubeny said Canadian companies had limited presence in Kerala at present, except for a high technology company in Thiruvananthapuram.

The officials found that agriculture, health care, education, and Information Communication Technology as sectors conducive for investment by the U.S. and Canadian companies.

American firms

While there are 500 to 1,000 American companies in India, the number is 800 for Canadian companies.