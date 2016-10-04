Cities » Kochi

KOCHI, October 4, 2016
Updated: October 4, 2016 08:10 IST

Kerala entrusts NHAI with construction of twin flyovers

  • Staff Reporter
No clarity on whether Vyttila, Kundannoor flyovers will be free of toll or not

The State government has asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake the construction of the two critical flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

“Since the flyovers come within their jurisdiction, it is only fitting that the NHAI constructs them. Subject to receipt of approval from the NHAI and Union Ministry of Surface Transport, the construction of flyovers can be taken up within a year,” Mr. Sudhakaran told The Hindu .

Though the NHAI had volunteered to construct the twin flyovers in the past, the State government had hesitated on account of potential toll collection from users. But there is still no clarity as to whether the two flyovers will be free of toll or not.

“We pointed out that the recent Central government notification has scrapped toll tax collections on road infrastructure developed at less than Rs.100 crore though the combined cost of two flyovers comes to Rs.202 crore as per the revised estimate by the NHAI. Though the NHAI said that the flyovers fell within the toll zone of Aroor to Edappally, it was decided that since toll collection was a matter of Central government policy, it need not be discussed at this stage,” said Mr. Sudhakaran.

He said the State government was against toll collection and was suspending it in places where it was being collected.

As per the Public Works Department’s (PWD) initial estimate of Rs.90 crore for Vyttila flyover and Rs.62 crore for Kundannoor flyover, the project would have been exempted from toll collection under the Central government’s notification last month. The construction of flyovers by the PWD would then have raised questions about the need for spending out of the State government’s coffers.

But not everyone seems to be happy with the decision to entrust the work with the NHAI. The decision may lead to delay in the construction of the flyovers since approvals and funds have to come from the Centre, government sources said.

LONG-PENDING PROJECT

  • Subject to nod from NHAI and Union, work can be taken up in a year: Minister

  • Some fear that the decision may lead to delay in construction of flyovers

  • PWD estimate was Rs.90 cr. and Rs.62 cr. for Vyttila, Kundannoor flyovers

    Kerala entrusts NHAI with construction of twin flyovers

