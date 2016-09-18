Chandrasekhara Kambar, versatile Kannada poet, playwright and Jnanpith awardee, on Saturday, wondered if the only possibility for survival of Indian languages was to get translations in English, which he lamented was being forced upon regional cultures as a tool of globalisation.

Though mutually unintelligible largely, Indian languages shared a common history, destiny and a common future, but had come to talk to one another in an alien language, English, which was threatening to dominate and gobble up all regional lingos, he cautioned while inaugurating the 90th year of the literary body, Samastha Kerala Sahithya Parishad.

Mr. Kambar said the worldly experiences of these languages (cultures) were set to inevitably lose their essence while rendered into English, which had also become a language without any geographical or cultural moorings.

The only silver lining, he said, was the hope that strong expressions of these experiences would find form — in creative outpourings of smaller groups.

An acclaimed poet, Mr. Kambar wailed the loss of life in poetry, which he said had become insipid thanks to the disconnect with own roots that happened in the way modernism was adapted from the West by Indian writers. “Our modernism was only half-formed,” he said.

Mr. Kambar honoured nonagenarian poets Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri and Chemmanam Chacko.

Jnanpith awardee says English is being forced upon regional cultures as a tool of globalisation