The Ernakulam rural police have launched a probe into the alleged theft of jewellery worth around Rs.40 lakh and Rs.4 lakh in cash from a financing firm at Athani near Aluva.

According to the police, burglars struck the branch office of Permanent Benefit Fund at Athani after it was closed down on Saturday for Onam holidays. The incident came to light when the owner of the building found the windows of the office broken on Tuesday morning.

The firm has been dealing with gold loans, real estate, and fixed deposits.

Investigations revealed that the building was nearly a century old, and that it had no security equipment such as CCTV camera.

