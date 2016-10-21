Jewellery owner arrested

The Perumbavoor police on Thursday arrested the managing partner of an international jewellery chain in connection with a cheating case. The arrested has been identified as U. Abdullah, 51, a native of Thrithala in Palakkad and owner of Avatar Gold and Diamonds. The arrest followed a complaint filed by a jewellery store owner at Perumbavoor. According to the complaint, the accused had entered into a deal with the complainant for operating the former’s jewellery store using the brand name of Avatar. Based on the deal, the complainant had handed over gold worth Rs.12 crore to Abdullah, who then absconded. The accused had been reportedly living in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

A police team arrested him on his arrival at Kozhikode. Abdullah was produced in a local court and remanded in custody. The police are on the lookout for more persons, including the son of the accused, in connection with the case. Abdullah had earlier been booked by the police at Kalamassery and Thrissur for allegedly swindling investors’ money. — Staff Reporter