District Prison initiative is in view of likelihood of people getting stranded in city

While the countrywide general strike is likely to bring the IT hub of Kochi to a standstill on Friday, the city is not going to let people go famished.

Pay a visit to the district prison, and one gets a free meal any time.

According to officials, a bunch of over 1,000 meal packs will be ready for distribution at the ‘Food for Freedom’ stands on the jail premises on Friday.

The expenses for preparing the free meal – comprising five chapathis and egg curry – will be met through contributions in the form of meal-sharing coupons from the public.

“There are countless cafes and restaurants in the city, and many of them will not be open on a hartal-like day. Considering the significant presence of inter-State labour force here, there will be a lot of stranded people, and we realised they were likely to starve. Hence, we decided to use up our coupon reserve of Rs.2 lakh for the initiative,” said Anil Kumar K, Superintendent, Ernakulam District Jail.

In case people are unaware of the place where free meals are distributed, they can locate it by checking Google map.

Besides catering for individual clients, the prison authorities are looking to tie up with voluntary organisations for distributing food packets among patients at hospitals or inmates of charity institutions. “Any agency willing to feed the homeless and poor in other parts of Kochi can also avail this opportunity,” the official added.

For the record, the jail authorities had in February opened a food court for the public, where dishes ranging from biriyani, different varieties of curries to a host of other bakery products are served to the public. As part of the initiative, an automated chapathi making unit has been set up at Boston School near the jail.

The present daily turnover of the district jail from sale of Food for Freedom stands at Rs.15,000.