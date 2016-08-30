The old red-tiled buildings, which once served as spice godowns, giving way to new structures

The famed Mattancherry Bazaar, witness to centuries of history, has emerged at the centre of a fight over its future, with new structures springing up in place of old red-tiled buildings, which once served as spice godowns, and local workers and residents asserting that Mattancherry will soon lose its heritage to the new culture.

The loss of old buildings also means loss of jobs for hundreds of people, who have depended on the godowns over these years. T.K. Ashraf, who represents Mattancherry in the corporation council, said a situation had been created in which there was a real threat of people losing their traditional jobs, thanks to the disappearance of the old culture of Mattancherry.

People who have come together for the protection of the bazaar under the banner of Mattancherry Bazaar Samrakshana Samithi have decided to take out a march to the Kochi taluk office on Wednesday, demanding protection of old buildings.

Samithi convenor M. Haneef said there were around 1,000 people who depended on the Mattancherry Bazaar and its business activities to earn a living. However, the disappearance of the old business, which is happening really rapidly, has threatened this arrangement.

He added that the land on which the old godowns stood was now being utilised to build hotels and tourism facilities. Mr. Haneef also claimed that the new buildings were illegal. The developments have been attributed to a “land mafia”.

The protest march aims at opening the eyes of the authorities to the plight of those who depend on the old Mattancherry Bazaar, he added. Those seeking to protect their jobs and the old heritage of spices and other businesses in Mattancherry feel that the new structures are being built in violation of the coastal zone regulations, which govern the construction of buildings close to the waterline.