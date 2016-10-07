The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of publishers, editors, and leading journalists for media freedom, has expressed its disappointment that journalists in Kerala are still being denied their right to cover court proceedings.

Welcome step

In a letter to High Court Chief Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar, Barbara Trionfi, Executive Director of the IPI, said that the Chief Justice had taken an important and welcome step of convening two meetings of media managers, journalists, and representatives of attorneys in order to discuss this urgent issue.

However, since these meetings, “the situation for journalists in Kerala with respect to courts has not improved.

Forced out

Reports indicate that journalists who attempted to cover the court on September 30 were forced out by attorneys and that police action was necessary to protect the journalists’ safety.”

The letter urged the Chief Justice to make sure that journalists could get back to doing their jobs as soon as possible.

