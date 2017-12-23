IOC sees way clear with no more legal hurdles

more-in

With the verdict of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in favour of the LPG project at Puthuvype, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the largest oil refiner in the country, has overcome all legal hurdles to the project, said P.S. Mony, chief general manager and State head, IOC, Kerala.

He added that the tribunal had earlier dismissed the Puthuvype LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samara Samiti’s appeal against the extension of environmental clearance for the project.

The Supreme Court also had dismissed an appeal against the tribunal order, even without admitting it.

HC order

Besides, the High Court of Kerala had ordered police protection for IOC for executing the project. Meanwhile, Samiti leaders asserted that they would intensify their agitation against the project irrespective of the outcome of litigations.

Mr. Mony pointed out that the Samiti had been obstructing the execution of the project for the last more than 10 months though there was no stay on it.

“Indian Oil is stated to have suffered a loss of ₹1 crore a day on account of the delay caused due to blockade,” he said. The project is conceived to meet the increasing demand for LPG in the country by importing the commodity.

At present, IOC transports LPG by road in LPG carriers from a similar facility in Mangaluru.

Once realised, the project will drastically reduce the requirement for transporting LPG by road, thereby bringing down chances of road accidents involving LPG carriers. Besides, the project will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities, not to mention fattening of the State’s tax kitty, the IOC official said.